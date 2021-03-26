Amaravati: Cooperative sector staff to have transfer facility

Amaravati: Minister for agriculture K Kannababu said facility of transfers will be provided to employees of cooperative banks and primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS). He said new human resources (HR) policy would be implemented in cooperative sector.

Speaking to media persons at the secretariat on Friday, the minister said market yards will be developed at a cost of Rs 500 crore in second phase under Nadu-Nedu programme. Food processing units will be set up in each parliamentary constituency. Stating that the state government has been giving priority for the welfare of farmers, the minister said the government purchased agricultural produce worth Rs 4,700 crore.

The minister said during Nabard meeting held earlier in the day, the government submitted State Focus Paper-2021-22 requesting agricultural loans to a tune of Rs 1.57 lakh crore and term loans of Rs 31,805 crore and for crop production and marketing Rs 1.13 lakh crore registering 9 per cent more than last year.

The agricultural minister said food processing units will be set up in all 25 parliamentary constituencies at a cost of Rs 2,900 crore including Rs 1,300 crore Nabard funds.

The minister said that the state government determined to strengthen and streamline cooperative sector. He said new HR policy will be implemented in cooperative banks and experts will be appointed as ex officio directors for better performance of banks.