Amaravati: Dharmana Krishna Das tipped to be Deputy CM
Highlights
Oath-taking of new Ministers today
Amaravati: Giving a new twist to the Cabinet induction, sweeping aside all speculations, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reportedly chosen to promote minister Dharmana Krishna Das as Deputy Chief Minister.
He will be given the Revenue portfolio. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will administer the oath at Raj Bhavan at 1.30 pm on Wednesday.
The other two ministers to be inducted into the Cabinet are Dr S Appalaraju and Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna in place of the two ministers who have resigned and being sent to the Rajya Sabha - Mopidevi Venkataramana and Dr P Subhash Chandra Bose.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story