Amaravati: Dharmana Krishna Das tipped to be Deputy CM

Amaravati: Giving a new twist to the Cabinet induction, sweeping aside all speculations, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reportedly chosen to promote minister Dharmana Krishna Das as Deputy Chief Minister.

He will be given the Revenue portfolio. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will administer the oath at Raj Bhavan at 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

The other two ministers to be inducted into the Cabinet are Dr S Appalaraju and Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna in place of the two ministers who have resigned and being sent to the Rajya Sabha - Mopidevi Venkataramana and Dr P Subhash Chandra Bose.

