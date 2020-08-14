Amaravati: Dr Ravindra Babu takes oath as MLC

.Dr Pandula Ravindra Babu who has been nominated as Member of Legislative Council in the Governor's quota, has been administered oath of office by Council Chairman M A Shariff at the latter's office here on Friday. After the oath-taking ceremony, Dr Ravindra Babu said that he would strive for the welfare of people. He said that he was happy that he was given an opportunity to serve people.

After completing higher education and started working as an employee, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was kind enough to give him the chance and he and his family would be grateful to him throughout their life.

Assembly secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu, Council deputy secretary Vijayaraju and others were present.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Vijayanand announced that the nomination papers of MLC candidate under the MLAs' quota Penmatsa Suryanarayana Raju are found to be in order in the scrutiny. Assistant electoral officer Sarala Vandanam, MLC election returning officer PV Subba Reddy and others were present.