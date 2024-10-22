Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 Launched, Rammohan praises CM Chandrababu and PM Modi

The 'Amaravati Drone Summit 2024' officially commenced today, launched by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the CK Convention Center in Mangalagiri. This two-day national conference aims to establish Andhra Pradesh as a leader in the drone industry.

The summit features an impressive lineup, including nine panel discussions, 50 stalls showcasing various drone technologies, and the unveiling of the state's draft drone policy document. The government envisions this conference as a significant milestone towards positioning the state at the forefront of the drone sector in India.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu graced the event. Addressing at the event, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu praised the innovative vision of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, noting his commitment to progress and engagement with the youth. "CM Chandrababu always comes up with new ideas and works in competition with young minds," Naidu stated, highlighting the Chief Minister's efforts to incorporate advanced technologies into governance.

The Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to national development, asserting, "All countries of the world are looking at the development that India is achieving." He pointed out a significant increase in the number of airports across the nation, which has surged from 74 to 157 in the last decade, with projections indicating that this number could reach 200 in the next 20 years. "More airports are coming, and the number of passengers is increasing," he added.

Additionally, Nirab Kumar Prasad, Chief Secretary of the State Government, elaborated on the government's focus on "Easy Living and Speed of Doing Business." He emphasized the administration's readiness to embrace new technologies, including the rising use of drones. Prasad encouraged young entrepreneurs to seize the opportunities presented by this evolving landscape, urging them to participate in the growth and innovation taking place within the country.

A highlight of the summit will occur on Tuesday evening, with a spectacular demonstration involving 5,500 drones along the banks of the Krishna River. Scheduled for 6:30 PM to 8 PM, this event promises to be the largest drone show in the country.