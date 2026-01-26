Widow Publicly Assaulted And Humiliated After Eloping With Married Man In Chhattisgarh

A shocking incident of public humiliation and violence has come to light from Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, where a 35-year-old widow was allegedly assaulted and paraded through her village by the family of a married man she had eloped with. The incident occurred after the couple returned to the village following several months away.

Police said the woman, who lost her husband about a year ago, had developed a relationship with Hari Prasad Rathore, a married resident of the same village. The two reportedly eloped in October last year and lived together in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district for nearly three months.

Tensions escalated when they returned to the village on January 23, prompting members of both families to approach the police. During the interaction, the woman reportedly told authorities that she wanted to continue living with the man. After police intervention, the couple returned to the village and stayed overnight at a local resident’s house.

The following day, Hari Prasad’s wife, Saroj Rathore, along with her brother Manoj and others, allegedly dragged the woman out of the house, beat her and forced her to walk through the village. She was later taken to a Kali temple on the main road, where she was reportedly subjected to further assault and humiliation, including the tearing of her clothes.

The situation drew the attention of villagers, and members of the woman’s family eventually intervened to rescue her. She was given clothes and the police were informed immediately. Officers reached the spot, took the injured woman into custody for her safety, and arranged medical treatment while beginning further inquiry.

A video of the incident, reportedly recorded by a passer-by, has surfaced on social media, showing villagers watching as the woman was paraded. The footage also shows two women and a girl, believed to be a minor, involved in the act.

Police have registered a case against three accused individuals in connection with the incident. Senior police officer Saurabh Singh confirmed that legal action has been initiated based on the victim’s statement and said the investigation is ongoing.