Amaravati farmers JAC gives a 'Chalo Assembly' call ahead of Assembly session on January 20

With the announcement of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, the Amaravati farmers are agitation since last one month against the shifting of the secretariat to Visakhapatnam. The opposition parties TDP, Jana Sena and BJP, are backing the protests held by the Amaravati JAC. As part of agitating, the TDP and Jana Sena participated in the bike rally call given by the JAC on Friday. Nara Lokesh, CPI Narayana and other leaders are seen driving bikes.

Amaravati JAC gave a Chalo Assembly call on January 20 in the wake of assembly sessions and urged the farmers and women for large-scale mobilization of public to the Chalo Assembly.

The Andhra Pradesh assembly is scheduled to meet on January 20 to discuss the high power committee recommendations on three capitals. On the other hand, the High Power Committee met with Jagan on Friday and held a final meeting. The AP Cabinet is supposed to take a final call in the cabinet meeting to be held on Monday.

With the Chalo Assembly call given by the TDP ahead of assembly sessions on January 20, the police are making all efforts to set up tight security to avoid undesirable incidents.