Amaravati farmers march concludes peacefully

Tirupati: The 'Maha Padayatra' undertaken by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti with the demand of making Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh has concluded at Alipiri here on Tuesday. The padayatra evoked good response from the residents of the temple city throughout the way to Alipiri from Rama Naidu Kalyana Mandapam.



Leaders of various political parties took part in the padayatra and raised their voice in favour of Amaravati as capital. The farmers from Amaravati began their Maha Padayatra on November 1 with the name 'Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam' (from Court to Temple) which passed through four districts covering 500 kilometre.

On the final day, the farmers began their yatra from Rama Naidu Kalyana Mandapam at Tanapalli in the city and proceeded amid festive atmosphere with a large number of people, including women actively participating in it. It passed through the main streets of Tirupati and reached Alipiri. The farmers did not even stop for their lunch.

On the whole, the padayatra went off peacefully without any adverse events. The flexis installed at various locations in the entire city in favour of three capitals in the name of Tirupati people without disclosing the identity, have become a topic of discussion.

At Alipiri, the concluding point of the padayatra, the farmers and JAC leaders along with leaders of political parties broke coconuts and prayed to the Lord to fulfil their demand of making Amaravati as the only capital of AP by changing the mindset of the rulers in the state. The chanting of 'Govinda' echoed in the area.

The farmers felt elated on the completion of the padayatra and said that they were eagerly waiting to see and worship Lord Venkateswara. They called it only as a beginning and their fight will continue till the government announces Amaravati as the only capital by going back on its earlier decision, just as it repealed the three capitals bill.

The JAC leaders said that they faced several hurdles in completing the padayatra but proceeded with strong determination. As they undertook the yatra with good intentions, it became successful with the cooperation of the people all the way.

In a significant development, TTD has agreed to provide darshan for the Amaravati farmers. The JAC has requested the TTD to allot 500 tickets for them. Though doubts were raised initially, TTD cleared the suspense by deciding to allow the farmers for darshan on Wednesday. TTD made it clear that those coming for darshan should follow Covid norms. From their side, the farmers have said that they will protect the sanctity of Tirumala.

Meanwhile, AP High Court allowed the petition of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti seeking directions to hold the public meeting in Tirupati on December 17 and it is expected to come for hearing on Wednesday.