Amaravati: Freshmen of SRM University-AP told to evince interest in research

Amaravati: The orientation programme was organised at SRM University-AP here on Wednesday to welcome the fresh batch of students with the introduction of various aspects of the university to the students by the management.

The occasion commenced with an address by Dr P Sathyanarayanan, founder, president and chairman of the SRM Group. He highlighted his vision of learning beyond the classroom, fostering wisdom and knowledge of the students through a holistic interdisciplinary approach.

Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor, told the students that research should be seamlessly integrated with academic boundaries. He inspired students to realise the excitement of science, joy in engineering and academic rigour.

Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, emphasised on the contribution of science and technology that led to the progress and superiority of India across nations. He assured the students quality education and urged them to contribute to the development of the nation.

Dr Jaya Prakash Narayana, Dr RA Mashelkar, FRS, former Director General, CSIR and Chancellor-JIO University, Dr K Varaprasad Reddy, chairman emeritus-Santha Biotech, Saritha, IPS, Additional SP-CID, Dr MC Das, management consultant, Vivek Bhide, managing director-TSL Consulting Pvt Ltd, VV Lakshminarayana, former JD of CBI, Karuna Gopal, Ramesh Loganathan, Professor Co-Innovation/Outreach at IIIT Hyderabad, Anitha Sakuru, Chief Marketing officer-Platifi Solutions will be delivering lectures during various sessions sprawled across the next two weeks of the programme organised to encourage freshmen.