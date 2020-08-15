Amaravati: 'Fruits of freedom should reach all' says Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

Amaravati: The fruits of freedom should reach the last man in the society, said Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram here after hoisting the National Flag on the premises of the Assembly on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the Speaker said that it was the happiest moment to celebrate the 74th Independence Day.

"Everyone should strive to protect the spirit of the nation and the Constitution," he said.

He exhorted people to face the coronavirus pandemic with courage since it has become a threat to the mankind. Earlier, he received guard of honour from the security staff of the Assembly.