Amaravati: Gangavaram Port Limited contributes 3 crore to CMRF

Amaravati: Gangavaram Port Limited on Friday contributed Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and support the healthcare and safety measures being undertaken by the government.



The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by DVS Raju, Chairman of Gangavaram Port Limited and N Sambasiva Rao, CEO of Gangavaram Port.

Speaking on the occasion, DVS Raju said, "The GPL is humbled to contribute to the Chief Minister Relief Fund at this time of fight against COVID-19. We are confident that our contribution will have a positive impact on the communities that have been hit the hardest by this unprecedented crisis. The entire team at the GPL is proud to be able to help make a difference in the battle against this virus."

GPL has implemented strict measures to ensure all their members, employees, partners, stakeholders remain safe from COVID-19. The port management has undertaken an extensive drive to educate their employees on the seriousness of coronavirus, identifying infections and measures to safeguard them from being infected. Gangavaram Port Management is committed to facilitate uninterrupted movement of essential goods and services amidst the lockdown and GPL is operational with all safety and health protocols