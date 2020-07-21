Amaravati: Government to sign MoU with AMUL today

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conducted a review meeting with officials on the eve of signing of MoU with corporate giant AMUL for the development of dairy and dairy products in the State.



The pact, to be signed on Tuesday here, will play a vital role in the dairy development and it should be helpful for women groups economically and socially leading towards their self-reliance, the Chief Minister said.

The initiative will help dairy farmers in getting a remunerative price and also the consumers will get quality products at competitive prices.

The tie-up with AMUL will lead to farmers getting the high-end technology being in vogue in the world along with marketing opportunities which will give a fillip to the dairy products in the State. The State is spending Rs 11,000 crore in the next four years under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara for women and those who are in the dairy development will receive further benefits and they should be encouraged as well, the Chief Minister said.

Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Poonam Malakondiah, State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (APDDCF) MD Vani Mohan and other officials participated in the meeting.