Amaravati: High Court allows farmers' suggestions till May 30

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The Division Bench of High Court comprising Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy directed the AP Capital Region Development Authority on Friday to receive objections and suggestions from the farmers who have surrendered lands under the land pooling for the capital city of Amaravati to the proposed amendments of the Capital City Zonal Regulations till May 30 in view of the lockdown conditions.

A Nanda Kishore, farmer, filed a petition in the High Court appealing for the extension of period to file objections and suggestions by the farmers and direct the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department not to proceed further to change the zonal regulations without receiving the objections and suggestions from farmers.

The Division Bench after hearing the arguments by Kishore Para, the counsel for the petitioner, B Krishna Mohan, government pleader for municipal administration and Kasa Jaganmohan Reddy, assistant solicitor general for the Central government, ruled that the objections may be received till May 30.