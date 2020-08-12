Amaravati: J Syamala Rao to represent government in capital petitions

Amaravati: The state government has appointed a senior IAS officer to attend all cases in the courts against three capitals.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney nominated J Syamala Rao, secretary, municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) department on Tuesday to file counter affidavits in the courts as the 'authorised signatory' on behalf of all the departments, including the chief secretary. If he is on leave, V Rama Manohara Rao, special secretary, MAUD, will act as authorized signatory.

There have been many writ petitions filed in High Court against the state government challenging the two legislations aimed at creating and developing three capitals for the state. The two laws are AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Act, 2020 and AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020.

Nilam Sawhney said that many writ petitions are being filed before the High Court regarding these two Acts. In these petitions, multiple number of departments are being made respondents.

Hence, it is very important that a comprehensive view of all the actions taken by the government is brought to the notice of the High Court, she said in the GO MS No 80, while nominating Syamala Rao as authorised signatory.