Amaravati JAC meets in Vijayawada ahead of Praja Chaitanya Yatra

Amaravati Conservation Committee meeting started ahead of Praja Chaitanya Yatra at Kalyana Mandapam near Benz Circle in Vijayawada. TDP leader Chandrababu along with Achchennaidu, Devineni Uma, Kanakamedala Ravindra, CPI leader Ramakrishna attended the meeting. Also leaders from Jana Sena, Congress, CPM, and BJP gathered.

After the conclusion of the meeting, all the leaders reportedly initiate the Praja Chaitanya Yatra from Benz Circle to Machilipatnam. However, the police have deployed huge forces to prevail in the law and order.

Siva Reddy, the convener of the JAC warned that if the decision of shifting the capital from Amaravati is not withdrawn, they would intensify the agitation.

Congress leader Sunkara Padmasri said they would hold large scale rally in Vijayawada on Friday.