Amaravati: Jogi Ramesh dares TDP leaders for open debate on welfare

Amaravati: The TDP leaders have no moral right to speak on the welfare initiatives of the State government as they were unable to see the development, despite Rs 59,425 crore spent by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a span of 14 months on the welfare schemes to benefit four crore population, said YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh here on Sunday.



Speaking to the media, Jogi Ramesh said that during the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu introduced Janmabhoomi committees and ruined the public welfare system, which benefited only select people who belonged to the TDP and left the common man to his fate.

Unlike in the TDP regime, the State government maintained transparency by delivering the welfare schemes directly from the Chief Minister to the common man with no involvement of any middleman, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, or even the party they belong to, he added.

He challenged the Opposition party leaders for an open debate on the government's welfare schemes that were implemented in the last 14 months and the progress made by the TDP government in the last five years. He stated that Chandrababu Naidu had no moral right to speak on the welfare of STs and minorities who have not been assigned any minister posts during the five-year TDP regime.

During the TDP rule, the total expenditure on welfare was Rs 44,534.62 crore against the budget estimates of Rs 57,665.74 crore. However, the YSRCP government is much ahead in terms of budget allocations and expenditure, as Rs 19,375.66 crore was spent during 2019-20, exceeding the estimated budget of Rs 16,830 crore. Ever since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come to power, over four lakh jobs were created of which nearly 82 per cent were filled by BC, SC, ST, and minorities.

MLA Ramesh said that Chandrababu Naidu utterly failed to create employment for the youth, during his rule. He stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only the Chief Minister in the country to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Grama Swaraj and bring it to reality by establishing village secretariats, and taking the governance to the village level.