Amaravati: Kshatriyas thank CM YS Jagan for setting up Corporation

Amaravati: A delegation of Kshatriya community has paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him for setting up Kshatriya Corporation.

Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju, MLA Mudnuri Prasad Raju, MLC P V Satya Narayana Raju, Pathapati Sarraju K K Raju Gaadi Raju and Narayana Raju were among those who met the Chief Minister.