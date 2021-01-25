Amaravati: Lokesh decries 'rape cases' against agitating students by police

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has condemned the manner in which the police tried to file false 'rape cases' against the student activists of Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) protesting at the Chief Minister's residence.

Lokesh deplored that the ruling party is going extreme lengths as part of its vicious agenda to suppress the voice of the youth and the students. The student activists were only going to protest against GO 77 after giving a call for the 'Chalo CM residence siege'.

In a statement here on Sunday, Lokesh asked whether it was correct on the part of the police to book 'rape case' against the protesters. This is the clear proof of the vindictive attitude that reflected in all policies of this government in the past 20 months. The false rape cases should be immediately withdrawn and the arrested TNSF students should be released.

Lokesh slammed the ruling YSRCP leaders for adopting atrocious arm-twisting tactics instead of conceding the demands of the students. The agitators were just demanding withdrawal of GO 77 which was depriving the poor PG students in private colleges of their educational opportunities. The government should continue to give them fee reimbursement in accordance with the promise made by the Chief Minister during the election.

Lokesh advised the government not to play with the lives of the students by denying them the benefits of fee reimbursement programme. The GO 77 is spoiling chances of thousands of students studying PG courses. The ruling party is depriving the weaker sections and the backward classes of their opportunities for higher studies. It is wrong to prevent the students from exercising their democratic right to protest.

Stating that the Jagan regime has adopted anti-student policies, Lokesh said that the future of the young generations in AP is in danger now. The Chief Minister has miserably failed to fulfil his promise to create job opportunities for the educated unemployed youth. The industrial development has received a huge setback with the investors going away from the State following the government's hostile attitude. Not a single industry is brought to AP since Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister.

Lokesh deplored that the youth are not being allowed to voice their aspirations. When anybody questions the government's policies, they are being targeted and persecuted. A young man named Vara Prasad was tonsured in the police station itself just for speaking up against illegal transportation of sand in East Godavari district. Kiran Kumar was beaten to death just for not wearing the face mask. Punganur youth Om Pratap died under suspicious circumstances after he expressed his frustration over harmful cheap liquor was being sold by the government at very high rates.

Calling for a public awareness, Lokesh warned that all sections of society including youth, students, farmers, women and coolies would rise in revolt if the Jagan regime continues its fascist policies. Without losing any time, the government should start focusing on educational and job opportunities for the young generation, he demanded.