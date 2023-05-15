Live
Amaravati master plan accused to be punished: Minister Audimulapu Suresh
Highlights
Markapuram(Prakasam district): Minister for Municipal Administration Audimulapu Suresh stated that the accused in Amaravati Master Plan scam cannot escape and action will be taken against them as per rules.
Reacting over the attachment of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s residential guest house, the Minister said that the State government attached the property as Chandrababu Naidu and the then Minister Narayana, who resorted to irregularities in Amaravati master plan and inner ring road alignAment to benefit their well-wishers.
Minister Suresh said that the accused will be produced before court and will be punished.
