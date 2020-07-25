Amaravati: Nara Lokesh criticises lack of treatment for Corona victims

Amaravati: Nobody was taking responsibility to provide timely medical care to the patients suffering from severe coronavirus symptoms in the state, criticised TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

In a statement on Friday, Lokesh said that a Covid patient Raja did not get any treatment though his family members prayed for help for over 8 hours in front of a hospital at Dharmavaram in Anantapur district. As a result, he died under the tree within the hospital premises.

He accused the YSRCP government of acting in a deplorable manner when the people were falling victim and dying on the roads because of the dreaded virus. The Dharmavaram incident exposed the deteriorating situation that was prevailing all over the state.

It was obvious that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's corona publicity gimmicks were not saving the people's lives, he said.

He said at least now the YSRCP government should wake up and come to the rescue of people.