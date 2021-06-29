Amaravati: Nara Lokesh warns of stir for jobs

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release a new 'job calendar' in order to fill 2.30 lakh jobs as promised by him during his state-wide padayatra prior to the 2019 elections.

Lokesh wrote a letter to Jagan Mohan Reddy urging for increasing vacancies in the Group 1 and Group 2 jobs to 2,000 to meet the immediate aspirations of the youth.

Also, there was a need to fill more than 6,500 posts in the police force which included the constable vacancies. In addition, the new job calendar should announce a mega DSC to give 25,000 teacher posts. The Chief Minister should also fill 20,000-odd vacancies in the engineering and library departments, he said.

In a strong appeal, Lokesh asked the Chief Minister to fulfil his job promises within a month's time failing which the TDP would launch yet another struggle along with the young protesters.

There should be no more betrayals since the steep rise in unemployment levels in the past two years had badly hit the young aspirants. AP stood top in the entire south India in joblessness, he said adding that steps should be taken to fill the 740 posts in the revenue department through the APPSC.

The TDP MLC said that as per the household survey of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) for January-April 2021, AP had over 7 lakh unemployed graduates, with the state's unemployment rate reaching 38 per cent. This was the worst rate in south India, 4th worst across India.

Lokesh said that at this rate, some reserved categories will not find a single job among these 36 posts. Similarly, the actual number of posts advertised for constables, sub-inspectors and teachers contradicts the promises to fill thousands of such posts.