Amaravati: NCSC lauds govt's efforts in arresting accused in engineering student murder case

Amaravati: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) vice-chairman Arun Halder has lauded the efforts of Andhra Pradesh State government in arresting the accused in a very short time and filing charges under Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act in the murder of an engineering student in Guntur district.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the vice-chairman said his team was satisfied with the steps taken by the State government by responding positively and providing compensation to the family of victim in a very short duration. He praised the efforts of Guntur district police in tracking and arresting the accused in a very short duration and said the Commission would recommend them for awards. He said the State government has set an example to the country by reacting promptly to the incident.

He said the Commission has received more than 100 complaints from various organisations and individuals and assured that they would look into each issue separately and necessary actions would be taken.

Meanwhile, a YSRCP delegation comprising Government Advisor (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakar Rao, MLA Merugu Nagarjuna, MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and others met National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) vice-chairman Arun Halder and furnished the details on the steps taken by the State government in regard to murder of engineering student in Guntur.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jupudi Prabhakar said the NCSC has lauded the steps taken by the State in arresting the accused and providing financial assistance to the family of the victim in a very short span of time.

The State government has been taking stringent action against those perpetrating atrocities on women and the accused in the engineering student's case would be punished severely. He said they had explained the atrocities and attacks happened to Dalits during the previous government and added that opposition parties have been trying to politicise the issue for their political mileage.

State SC ST Commission vice-chairman and MLA Merugu Nagarjuna siad the State government has provided financial assistance along with house site patta to the family of the victim and added that it was Naidu who was anti dalit leader and who opposed houses to Dalits in Amaravati region. He said Naidu has been trying to create unrest in the state in the name of caste, religion and region.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been reacting to atrocities on women, poor and Dalits immediately and ensuring their concerns are addressed and added that it's first of its kind in the country to arrest the accused within 24 hours of the incident. He thanked the dalit organisations for supporting the family of the victim.