Amaravati : No shortage of Oxygen, Remdesivir injections says Group of Ministers

Amaravati : The State Government on Wednesday said that efforts were on to provide 37,000 additional beds in Covid hospitals. At present 60 Covid care centres were functioning in the State.

The Group of Ministers, who met here to review the Covid-19 situation, asserted that there was no shortage of oxygen and Remdesvir injections. They said hospitals recognised for Covid treatment were being supplied with Remdesvir injections.

The district-level vigilance committees were formed to prevent black marketing of Remdesivir injections and action would be taken against the hospitals if they ask the patients to buy the injection from outside, Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Srinivas said so far 62-lakh people were vaccinated and the programme would continue. The meeting, he said, discussed issues, including measures to control the spread of Covid, vaccination and availability of beds in Covid hospitals and facilities in Covid care centres.

The Minister said that with the Central Government allotting 420 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to the State, there was now no shortage of oxygen anywhere.

When asked about the death of a young girl outside government hospital in Visakhapatnam, he said that the government had called for detailed report and by Thursday or so they would see if there was any negligence on the part of hospital and action would be taken against people responsible.