Amaravati: Parthasarathy slams Pawan over remarks on govt

Amaravati: Hitting back at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his harsh comments, YSRCP senior leader MLA K Parthasarathy said that the actor has been acting in real life too and speaking out of frustration as he failed to win public mandate.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the MLA said that Pawan Kalyan has been unnecessarily taking dig at the State government and trying to create rift among the social communities. He said that people are not to believe his words and would never elect him as Chief Minister, as they are always with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Refuting the allegations that the government is against Kammas, he said that YSRCP is not an enemy to any particular community and recalled that prominence was given to all communities, prioritising weaker sections where even in Krishna district, ZP Chairperson post was given to a Dalit women.

He said that Pawan must understand that he cannot benefit by lashing out at the government and targeting the Chief Minister, as people would never ever elect him. He said that Pawan doesn't have the required qualities and body language to be a Chief Minister.

The MLA said the Jana Sena chief remained silent when his allies (TDP-BJP government) were ruling during Vivekananda's murder and attack on the Chief Minister. Now he is targeting YSRC government alleging that the cases have been put aside. He clarified that it was YSRCP leaders who requested an inquiry by the Central agencies for transparency.

Further, he said that Pawan Kalyan had gained a lot from Telugu film industry, but not vice versa. The State government wanted to bring transparency and avoid black marketing through online ticket system, where the existing private parties are charging an additional 12 per cent on each ticket.

To check that, the government offered to provide services by collecting only two per cent without burdening the common man. He said that the some people from the film industry are opposing Pawan Kalyan's remarks.