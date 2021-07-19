Amaravati: Police foil bid by students to lay siege to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy house

Amaravati: Tense situation prevailed in Tadepalli when students of various student organisations tried to lay a siege to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence in protest against the Job calendar released by state government recently.

When the students took out a rally, police stopped them resulting in the arguments between police and student union leaders. They raised slogans against the job calendar and against the state government.

The police thwarted the attempt of students who tried to reach CM's residence and arrested several agitating students and shifted them to different police stations. Police who denied permission for Chalo Tadepalli programme of students made preventive arrests and deployed a large number of police personnel on all the roads leading to CM's residence.

Meanwhile, AP Congress Committee president S Sailajanath condemned the arrest of students. He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfil his election promise to fill the vacant posts immediately after coming to power.

He said there was no similarity between vacant posts and job calendar released by the government. He accused the state government of trying to suppress the students' agitation through house arrest of leaders.

Condemning the preventive arrest of students, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said that Chief Minister had failed to keep his promise on employment. He said that releasing a job calendar with meagre employment opportunities is nothing but meting out injustice to unemployed.