Amaravati property festival showcases capital’s vision

Vijayawada: The 11th Amaravati Property Festival at A Convention, Vijayawada, showcased the capital’s futuristic vision with miniature models of iconic projects, unveiled by CRDA Commissioner Kanna Babu. Highlighting Amaravati’s master plan, he said the city would emerge as a global capital with world-class infrastructure, iconic government complexes, and sustainable urban design. The models of the Legislative Assembly, High Court, 50-storey Secretariat, HoD Towers, and integrated metro reflected the government’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and innovation. Kanna Babu emphasised that green spaces, digital infrastructure, and public transport corridors will make Amaravati a hub of governance and sustainable growth.

The event drew enthusiastic participation from citizens, investors, and real estate stakeholders, who praised the renewed confidence in Amaravati’s progress.

NAREDCO AP president Gadde Chakradhar, Central Zone president Sandeep Mandava, secretary SV Ramana Rao, Treasurer PV Krishna, SLV Group Chairman Srinivasa Raju, and property show chairman Kiran Paruchuri lauded the property festival as a strong platform for investment and growth in the capital region.