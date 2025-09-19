Live
- iPhone 17 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Bank Discounts and Offers Announced
- AP Cabinet Meeting Today: Key Proposals on the Agenda
- Accelerate asset monetisation in rly, roads: Sebi chief
- India not yet ready for single-rate GST: FM
- Smartphone exports zoom ahead by 55%
- India, US trade talks progressing on right path: Goyal
- GST 2.0: Maruti cuts car prices up to Rs 1.29L
- EO inspects MTVAC
- A Feast For The Eyes… Hyderabad basks in green glory as grand nursery mela kicks off
- Vande Bharat Express gets additional halt at Sirpur Kaghaznagar
Amaravati property festival showcases capital’s vision
Vijayawada: The 11th Amaravati Property Festival at A Convention, Vijayawada, showcased the capital’s futuristic vision with miniature models of...
Vijayawada: The 11th Amaravati Property Festival at A Convention, Vijayawada, showcased the capital’s futuristic vision with miniature models of iconic projects, unveiled by CRDA Commissioner Kanna Babu. Highlighting Amaravati’s master plan, he said the city would emerge as a global capital with world-class infrastructure, iconic government complexes, and sustainable urban design. The models of the Legislative Assembly, High Court, 50-storey Secretariat, HoD Towers, and integrated metro reflected the government’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and innovation. Kanna Babu emphasised that green spaces, digital infrastructure, and public transport corridors will make Amaravati a hub of governance and sustainable growth.
The event drew enthusiastic participation from citizens, investors, and real estate stakeholders, who praised the renewed confidence in Amaravati’s progress.
NAREDCO AP president Gadde Chakradhar, Central Zone president Sandeep Mandava, secretary SV Ramana Rao, Treasurer PV Krishna, SLV Group Chairman Srinivasa Raju, and property show chairman Kiran Paruchuri lauded the property festival as a strong platform for investment and growth in the capital region.