Amaravati readying for global sports spotlight

Amaravati: The state government, as part of its push to transform Amaravati into a world-class capital, is fast-tracking the development of a massive Global Sports City, including a state-of-the-art international cricket stadium, which is nearing completion.

According to officials, nearly 90 per cent of the construction work on the ACA International Cricket Stadium has been completed.

The stadium is expected to be inaugurated soon. Built on 24 acres at Navaluru, about 16 km from Guntur and 13 km from Vijayawada, the stadium can accommodate 34,000 spectators at a time.

The Municipal Administration Department recently released a video showcasing the rapid progress of the project. “This stadium will redefine cricket infrastructure and place Amaravati on the global sports map,” the department said. The government has spent around Rs 110 crore on the construction of the stadium. It features modern facilities, including indoor practice nets, advanced drainage systems, and improved spectator amenities. Officials said the special drainage system will allow matches to resume within an hour after rainfall. Seating arrangements are almost complete. Floodlights, central air-conditioning, painting, tiling, and electrical works have been finished.