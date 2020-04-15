 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Reliance contributes Rs 5 crore to CM Relief Fund

Amaravati: Reliance contributes Rs 5 crore to CM Relief FundReliance contributes Rs 5 crore to CM Relief Fund
Highlights

The Reliance Industries (RIL) and Reliance Foundation have contributed a sum of Rs 5 crore to the Chief Ministers' Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the...

Amaravati: The Reliance Industries (RIL) and Reliance Foundation have contributed a sum of Rs 5 crore to the Chief Ministers' Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the COVID-19 relief efforts of Andhra Pradesh.

Reliance Industries Limited has been in the forefront of executing a comprehensive strategy of fighting this battle.

RIL has created India's first Covid-19 facility and addressing the challenge of increasing the national capacity for testing, masks, PPE and other critical equipment.

It is also providing over 50 lakh meals or meal-equivalents through grocery kits across India.

In addition to all these RIL and Reliance Foundation has also contributed cumulatively over Rs 530 crore to the PM-CARES and several Relief Funds.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories