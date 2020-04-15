Amaravati: Reliance contributes Rs 5 crore to CM Relief Fund

Amaravati: The Reliance Industries (RIL) and Reliance Foundation have contributed a sum of Rs 5 crore to the Chief Ministers' Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the COVID-19 relief efforts of Andhra Pradesh.

Reliance Industries Limited has been in the forefront of executing a comprehensive strategy of fighting this battle.

RIL has created India's first Covid-19 facility and addressing the challenge of increasing the national capacity for testing, masks, PPE and other critical equipment.

It is also providing over 50 lakh meals or meal-equivalents through grocery kits across India.

In addition to all these RIL and Reliance Foundation has also contributed cumulatively over Rs 530 crore to the PM-CARES and several Relief Funds.