Amaravati: Rice, dal to be supplied to white card holders thrice

Amaravati: The government will distribute 15 kg of free rice, 1 kg dal will be to all the white ration card holders in the State on March 29, April 15 and April 29.

On the other hand, pensions will be distributed on April 1 and Rs 1000 cash to poor on April 4 at the doorstep of the beneficiaries, informed the Chief Minister's Office in a Statement on Saturday.

This decision was taken at a high-level meeting headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and attended by the Group of Ministers on coronavirus prevention activities, at his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

On this occasion, he inquired about the measures being taken to control the spread of coronavirus, safety measures, preparedness of the State government and MSP to farmers.

It is worth mention that, the Chief Minister earlier announced Rs 1.000 financial aid to the poor while declaring lockdown due to outbreak of Covid-19.

As part of ensuring food security to everyone in the State during the lockdown while fighting the virus, the Chief Minister has taken this decision.

The village volunteers will ensure door delivery of the pension and financial aid to the beneficiaries, said the Chief Minister.