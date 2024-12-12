Gali Janardhana Reddy announces gold-plating of Anjaneyaswamy Temple tower

Koppal: MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy has announced plans to gold-plate the tower of the Anjaneyaswamy temple located on the historic Anjanadri hill in the taluk. Speaking to journalists after offering prayers at the Anjaneyaswamy Padukas near Pampa Lake on Wednesday Reddy stated that the gold-plating will be carried out with the cooperation of devotees.

Reddy shared that a total of Rs 240 crore has been allocated for the development of Anjanadri, with Rs 100 crore released by the previous BJP government and another Rs 100 crore by the current Congress government. The funds will be used to improve basic facilities at the temple, including the construction of rooms, roads, toilets, and parking areas.

For the upcoming Hanumad Vritta celebrations on December 13, arrangements have been made to provide food and drinking water for three days.

The area around Anjanadri hill will also be illuminated with lights, and Jai Shri Ram and Jai Anjaneya shlokas will be heard through loudspeakers up to four kilometers from the hill.