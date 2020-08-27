Amaravati ryots demand release of pending annuity

Vijayawada: City police foiled the attempt of the Amaravati farmers who tried to lay siege to the APCRDA office in Vijayawada demanding the release of pending annuity amounts on Wednesday.



The farmers alleged that the government was forcing them to face financial problems by stopping payment of annuity. However, the alert police rushed to the spot, foiled the bid by arresting protesters and leaders and shifted them to various police stations.

Nearly, 30 farmers and protesters were arrested on the occasion. The angry farmers have demanded for the release of pending annuity amounts and continuation of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The women protesters belonging to the villages of Mandadam, Thullur, Velagapudi and adjacent areas of Amaravati took part in the protest. Congress leader Sunkara Padmasri, Amaravati Women JAC leaders Akkineni Vanaja and others also tried to storm the APCRDA office expressing solidarity with the farmers.

When the police obstructed them, they squatted on the road demanding release of pending annuity. The police forcibly arrested women leaders and protesters and shifted them to various police stations. Congress leader Padmasri said the villagers who gave their lands to the government are forced to face financial problems due to non-payment of annuity.

CPM State secretary P Madhu with party leaders Ch Babu Rao and V Srinivas Rao expressed sympathies with the arrested women and farmers at Suryaraopeta police station. Madhu objected to the arrests of Amaravati protesters and demanded immediate release of annuity and unconditional release of arrested protesters.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, former Minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and BJP leaders condemned the arrests.