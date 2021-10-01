Amaravati: Sameer Sharma assumes charge as new CS

Amaravati: Implementation of Navaratnalu will be top on the agenda of new Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma. Sharma, who took charge on Thursday following the retirement of Aditya Nath Das, sought the cooperation of all sections of employees in successful implementation of the government schemes and programmes for the welfare of the people.

APJAC leaders led by chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu felicitated Aditya Nath Das. Bopparaju said Das had helped the employees in a big way.

Replying to the felicitations, Aditya Nath Das, who has been appointed as Chief Advisor to Government, said he will make efforts to develop Andhra Pradesh as number one state. He said all the officials worked as a team for development of the State. He praised the new Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma as a man with innovative ideas.

Presiding over the meeting organised by GAD at Secretariat, Special Chief Secretary Praveen Kumar said Aditya Nath Das provided guidance to all the officials. Referring to the book 'Dancing with dreams' written by Aditya Nath Das, he said it had brought the poetic side of Das. Special Chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah described Aditya Nath Das as a good humanist, who maintained good relations with all the officials.