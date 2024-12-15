Naidu pats TDP leaders, cadres for enrolling 73L members

Vijayawada : The TDP has created a record of sorts in membership enrollment as the total number of members enrolled into the party has reached 73 lakh.

Chairing a meeting on Saturday on the membership drive at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, the TDP supre-mo and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, congratulated the party leaders and the cadres on achieving the record. The drive is being conducted under the leadership of the TDP national general secretary and Minister for Education Nara Lokesh.

Heads of various wings in the party briefed Naidu on the membership enrollment and explained that a total number of 73 lakh persons enrolled into the party. Of these, 85,000 are from the neighbouring State of Telangana.

In this enrollment, 54 per cent of the members are new. They informed Naidu that Rajampet stood on top in the enrollment with 1.18 lakh members, Nellore city secured the second place with 1.06 lakh, followed by Kuppam 1.04 lakh, Palakollu 1.02 lakh and Mangalagiri 90,000.

Expressing satisfaction over the successful enroll-ment, Naidu promised to build a strong army of party members and wanted the cadre to further work to ensure that for every four persons in the State one should take the party membership.

The Chief Minister also assured the party leaders and ca-dre that besides extending welfare programmes to them, programmes to empower them both politically and finan-cially will be implemented more effectively.

Naidu stressed the need for also taking up programmes like skill development, taking the government welfare schemes closer to the cadre and leaders besides providing them better opportunities to sustain them financially. He also promised steps to increase their per capita income.

Besides giving priority on merit basis to those who are striving hard for the development of the party, Naidu said that efforts would be made to support their families financially. He also reviewed the other wings of the party during the meeting.

The Chief Minister announced that all the pending bills for Neeru, Chettu and NREGA which have been kept pending during the previous YSRCP government due to political vendetta, will be cleared soon. Already part of the bills have been cleared and the remaining amount also will be paid to them soon, he said.

Three Ministers including K Atchannaidu, Payyavula Keshav and Nimmala Ramanaidu will take the responsibil-ity of clearing all the pending bills, Naidu added.