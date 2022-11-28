Amaravati sanitary workers seek salary for 4 months

Tulluru(Guntur District): Demanding payment of salaries pending for the last four months, the sanitary workers of the capital city region have decided to beg in front of the AP CRDA office in Vijayawada on Monday.

CITU Guntur district secretary SS Changaiah along with CITU leaders M Ravi and M Bhagyaraju, addressing the sanitary workers here on Sunday, said that the government has not been paying salaries for the last four months in spite of agitations, protest demonstrations and dharnas staged by them. They had started relay hunger strikes eight days ago but there was no response from the officials, they noted.

The CITU leaders demanded that the government should take back its decision to remove sanitary workers and must provide them job security. They also demanded that the government should also include the contract workers working in the Assembly and High Court along with the sanitary workers of 29 villages into AP Outsourcing Corporation. They demanded the government to take initiative to solve the just demands of the sanitary workers in 29 villages of capital region.

The CITU leaders appealed to the people of the region to extend solidarity to the sanitary workers.

Sanitary workers association leaders Cherukuru Susila, Rachuri Venu, CITU leaders Vallabhapuram Venkateswara Rao, Grace, Sivajyothi, Peram Babu Rao and others participated in the meeting.