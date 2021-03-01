Amaravati: SEC holds all-party meet on municipal elections

Amaravati: State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar held a meeting with leaders of various political parties here on Monday to invite suggestions for conducting the municipal elections in a free and fair manner.

At the outset of the meet, the SEC invited the suggestions from various political parties and responded positive over their suggestions.

He said that the State Election Commission would act as per the rules and directed the officials to distribute voter slips by March 5. He said that chief secretary Aditya Nath Das responded positively when he suggested transfer of long-standing officers.

Ramesh Kumar appealed to the political parties to follow Covid guidelines while participating in the election campaign. Representatives of political parties appealed to the SEC to make arrangement for transport facility for physically-challenged to exercise their franschise.

The leaders of political parties, including Varla Ramaiah (TDP), Narayana Murthy and Padmaja Reddy (YSRCP), Jalli Wilson (CPI) and YV Rao (CPM) and Mastanvali ( Congress) participated.

However, TDP leader Varla Ramaiah expressed dissatisfaction over the all-party meeting conducted by the SEC by stating that the meeting was held for namesake. He said that he brought to the notice of the SEC threats from YSRCP leaders during panchayat elections and attacks on TDP contestants. He criticised that Ramesh Kumar was not ready to listen to his version.

YSR Congress party leader Narayana Murthy said that they raised objection over the orders of the SEC for depositing of mobile phones of ward volunteers. He said that he had appealed to the SEC not to stall the functioning of volunteers system in the name of rules as they were playing a key role in taking government schemes to the people.