AP SEC issues notification for first phase of local polls

Amaravati: The stand-off between the State Election Commission and the AP government continued on Saturday over the conduct of the local body elections. While the government wants to wait till Monday for the decision of the Supreme Court before starting the process of holding elections, the SEC on Saturday issued the poll notification for the first phase of the elections to be held on February 5.

In the first phase, gram panchayats under 146 revenue mandals in 11 districts will go to polls, according to the notification issued by State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday.

Ramesh Kumar said if the Supreme Court gives a different verdict, the SEC would honour it.

The SEC called the gram panchayat elections 'historic', given the circumstances under which they were being held. "People are very enthusiastic to take part in the election process. It is, of course, a major challenge for the Commission to conduct the polls against the odds," Ramesh Kumar remarked.

Panchayat elections are not being held in the first phase in Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts. The elections will be held on apolitical basis.

A high drama followed the announcement of the notification. The SEC convened a videoconference with the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and District Collectors. The CS urged the SEC to postpone the videoconference, but the SEC refused saying that since the notification was issued it was necessary to discuss the process with district officials. Finally, none of the officials participated in the conference citing technical glitches.

This was followed by statements by Ministers, including Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, that a conspiracy against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was being hatched by some forces. He even said no official will cooperate till the Supreme Court judgement comes. He said the state government had sought a 60-day time to hold the elections as the vaccination process has begun.



