Amaravati: Shops will be fined Rs 10,000 if mask rule violated

Amaravati: The state government issued new guidelines to prevent spread of new variant of Covid Omicron and to implement guidelines of both Central government and World Health Organisation.

As part of the new guidelines, Rs 100 fine will be imposed on those who fail to wear masks in public places. If the business establishments allow people without masks a fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 will be collected from the establishments. In addition, the shops will be asked to close for two days in case of violation of guidelines.

Further, cases will be booked under IPC Section 188 for violation of guidelines. District collectors and superintendents of police were asked to strictly implement the guidelines.