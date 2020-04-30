Amaravati: Slums turn epicentres of Covid-19 spread

Amaravati: Slums have been turning into epicentres for the spread of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. Majority of the cases have been reported from the slums in the urban areas including Kurnool, Nandyal, Srikalahasti, Nellore, Ongole, Narasaraopet, Guntur, Vijayawada and other parts of the State. Containing the spread of the virus in these areas is essential now.

For instance, more than 200 out of total 343 coronavirus positive cases in Kurnool district have been reported from the urban slums. In fact, Kurnool is the worst affected district in the entire State. There have been more than 22 confirmed cases from Budhavarapeta, around 20 at Gani Galli Street, more than 15 at NR Peta, 13 at Peda Padakana, more than 10 at Kummari Street, eight at Medari Street, more than five at Chittari street and between 7 and 10 at Bandi Metta in Kurnool urban limits alone. The congested areas witnessed the highest number of Covid cases, observed S Ravi, a resident from Kurnool town.

It is almost the same when it comes to the Guntur, the district which has recorded the second highest cases in the State. More than 20 cases have been confirmed from Kummari Bazar in the city. Similarly, corona positive cases have been reported from Sangadigunta, Anandpet, Nallacheruvu and other areas. Here also the streets are very congested and people are forced to live in small houses. Even the houses were constructed in a congested manner. In addition, majority of the houses were built on occupied lands due to poor financial conditions of the families.

P V Ramesh, Additional Chief Secretary to AP Chief Minister, tweeted, "In the days ahead, the biggest challenge would be the prevention of Covid-19 spread in the slum areas. People living in slums are already socially distant. The right question to ask: How do we ensure physical distancing in the slum areas?"