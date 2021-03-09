Amaravati: SRM signs MoU for Ayurveda research

Kattankulathur/ Amaravati: SRM Institute of Science & Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KP Manish Global Ingredients Private Limited recently. The purpose of this MoU is to develop herbal extracts and herbal/Ayurvedic formulations and to perform pre-clinical and clinical studies.

The MoU aims at carrying out research and development activities in the field of medicinal plants along with carrying out basic research in pharmaceutical chemistry.

Developing innovative ingredients in the field of nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals is another objective.

The following activities will be carried out between KPM and the Interdisciplinary Institute of Indian System of Medicine (IIISM), Directorate of Research and College of Agricultural Science of SRMIST – Herbal Extract & formulations, Agriculture – Medicinal Plants, Pharmaceutical API, Joint Research Projects, Joint Research Publication, Exchange of Knowledge and Sharing of Facilities.

The parties agree to share their respective important R&D facilities in order to promote academic and research interaction according to the rules and regulations of each party.

SRMIST will upgrade the faculties where and when required for the project.Present for the MoU signing were KP Manish Global Ingredients's Jeevan Ganesh, Dr KK Vijayakumar, Shrenick Modi, Vishal Jain, Deepak Jain, Dr VK Gupta and chairman of KP Manish Global Ingredients Parasmal Jain.

From SRMIST were Vice Chancellor i/c Dr C Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar i/c Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Director (Research) Prof K. Ramasamy, Dean (Research) Prof B Neppolian and Coordinator –IIISM Dr RC Satish Kumar.