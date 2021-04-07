Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: T Kalpalata takes oath as MLC

Amaravati: T Kalpalata takes oath as MLC
x
Highlights

AP Legislative council chairman MA Shariff administered oath of office to Guntur-Krishna Teachers constituency MLC candidate T Kalpalata. Later the chairman handed over the Legislative council rule book and information.

Amaravati: AP Legislative council chairman MA Shariff administered oath of office to Guntur-Krishna Teachers constituency MLC candidate T Kalpalata. Later the chairman handed over the Legislative council rule book and information.

Minister for education A Suresh, Assembly secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu, Assembly OSD K Satyanarayana, Assembly deputy secretary Vijaya Raju, AP secretariat employees association president K Venkatarami Reddy were present.

Later speaking to media persons, the newly elected MLC said that she would strive hard to protect the interests of teachers. She thanked Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and various teachers association which helped for her victory.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X