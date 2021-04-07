Amaravati: T Kalpalata takes oath as MLC

Amaravati: AP Legislative council chairman MA Shariff administered oath of office to Guntur-Krishna Teachers constituency MLC candidate T Kalpalata. Later the chairman handed over the Legislative council rule book and information.

Minister for education A Suresh, Assembly secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu, Assembly OSD K Satyanarayana, Assembly deputy secretary Vijaya Raju, AP secretariat employees association president K Venkatarami Reddy were present.

Later speaking to media persons, the newly elected MLC said that she would strive hard to protect the interests of teachers. She thanked Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and various teachers association which helped for her victory.