Amaravati: TDP MLC P Ashok Babu demands distribution of 6 lakh completed houses

Amaravati: TDP MLC P Ashok Babu criticised that the state government was delaying the distribution of nearly six lakh houses to the poor beneficiaries for the last 15 months.

In a press conference on here on Monday, he said all these houses were almost completed during the previous TDP rule while the lists of beneficiaries were also prepared. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has deliberately stalled final distribution in order to deny these benefits to the intended poor families, he alleged.

Ashok Babu demanded that the government immediately pay the Rs 1,100 crore dues to both the beneficiaries and contractors of these houses. Each beneficiary has already paid Rs. 25,000 while the remaining amount would be adjusted with bank loans and the Central subsidy.

In the entire country, the Centre sanctioned the highest number of 15 lakh houses to AP during TDP regime. Over 8.5 lakh houses were completed and some were already distributed while another 6 lakh were due for distribution, he said.

The TDP MLC slammed the ruling party for changing the already finalised lists of beneficiaries to remove some names based on their loyalty to the TDP. If there were any irregularities in the lists, the government may order probe and delete undeserving beneficiaries, he suggested.