Amaravati: Three times free rice delivery, apart from Rs 1000 to poor

Amaravati: The free rice, 1 kg dal will be distributed to all the white ration cardholders in the State by the government on March 29, April 15 and April 29. On the other hand, pensions will be distributed on April 1 and Rs 1000 cash to poor on April 4 at the doorstep of the beneficiaries, informed the Chief Minister's Office in a statement on Saturday.

This decision has taken at a high level meeting, headed by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended by the Group of Ministers on coronavirus prevention activities, at his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

On this occasion, he inquired about the measures being taken to control the spread of coronavirus, safety measures, preparedness of the State government and MSP to farmers.

It is worth mention that, the Chief Minister earlier announced Rs 1000 financial aid to the poor while declaring lockdown due to outbreak of COVID19.

As part of ensuring food security to everyone in the State during the lockdown while fighting the virus, the Chief Minister has taken this decision.

The village volunteers will door deliver the pension and financial aid to the beneficiaries, said the Chief Minister.

Despite suffering with revenue problems due to closure of all commercial activities, the Chief Minister has taken a bold decision to provide financial aid and food security to the people in the State.