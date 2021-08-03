Amaravati: Vasantha Krishna Prasad rejects charges on mining at Kondapalli

Amaravati: Refuting TDP's allegations that fake documents of survey number 143 of Loya village were created during Y S Rajashekar Reddy government, Mylavaram YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said that the survey number was in existence for a very long time, which indeed has been on lease since 1994.

Speaking to media here on Monday, the MLA said that TDP leaders with the support from a section of media were carrying out a false propaganda to defame the state government. In 1993, a person was granted a lease by the mining department on Survey No. 143, he said and added that there has been evidence of Survey No 143 in existence, which was mentioned in an RSR record that was compiled between 1943-44.

Krishna Prasad said that mining has been going on in Kondapalli region for 45 years, and there is no truth in the allegations that S No 143 was created during the YSR rule. He said that lease documents were also renewed in 2005, and even Vijaya Krishnan Survey has stated that a total of 1252 acre land gets tallied only after including Survey No 143.

Furthermore, he said, during the TDP regime, the officials raised objections on mining quarries in Kondapalli and to resolve them, it was then minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao who had approached the then revenue minister K E Krishnamurthy and got a stay order. The same Devineni Uma is making allegations that the land is not revenue land but forest and mining activity there is illegal, although it has been taking place for 50 years.

He stated that Devineni Uma has been trying to defame him for a long time and thus started false allegations against him. He said that Uma visited the mine and inaugurated a crusher during TDP rule but bluffed it as an inspection. He said that people are furious over TDP for betraying them in the name of Amaravati and the graphics shown. He rejected the allegations that the government has been digging up roads in the capital region of Amravati.