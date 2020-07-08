Amaravati: Vasireddy Padma exhorts women to fight misogynists

Amaravati: While the women groups across the country applauded for the revolutionary decision of the State government to allot house sites in the name of women, it was unfortunate that some elements were crying hoarse by going to the court, said AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, she recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had pledged to empower women by creating land rights to 30 lakh women in the State. She exhorted women to fight against the persons who discriminate them.

The Chief Minister has given top priority to women by providing 50 per cent reservation for women in the nominated posts and outsourced jobs and brought about Disha Act, created an app and started special police stations for women for their emancipation. The Chief Minister has also started Amma Vodi programme to directly deposit money into women's accounts for their children's education, she said.

It's a Black Day for women as their empowerment is being opposed by the Opposition party, she said.

Woman is a central point in a family and her amelioration is the first priority of the Chief Minister, said the Mahila Commission chairperson. Prohibition was being imposed in phases to bring about better conditions into the lives of women, she said.

Padma exuded confidence that the government would overcome hurdles and allot house sites in the name of women in a month or two.

Mahila Commission director R Suez, ICDS project director Uma Rani and CD project director Uma Devi were also present.