Amaravati: VIT-AP University felicitates 13 persons for service in pandemic

Amaravati: On the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations held on Sunday at VIT-AP university, two APSRTC drivers Shaik Shaffi and (Late) Md Subhani were felicitated apart from six fire services personnel for saving the lives of people by discharging their duties diligently.

The six fire personnel include J Ramanaiah, Asst District Fire Officer at Kakinada, P Sateesh, leading fireman at Jagannaickpur fire station in East Godavari district, PVV Satyanarayana, fireman at Jagannaickpur fire station in East Godavari, S Vara Prasad, driver operator at Kothavalasa fire station in Vizianagaram, Ch Ramesh Varma, driver operator at Vizianagaram Fire Station and B Rama Krishna, Fireman at Vizianagaram Fire Station.

The five who saved the lives of general public honoured from Andhra Pradesh State Police are home guard R Vijaya Krishna Arjun in Kakinada, police constable D Venu of Somasila police station, Nellore, Armed Reserve constable M Kulayappa of Kadapa, head constable D Uma MaheswaraRao and reserve SI Ch Yesurathnam of 6th Batallion,APSP.

HaranathAnamala, Founder and CEO of NADSOL Techno Labs unfurled the 100ft national tricolour and presented the unsung heroes with scroll of honour and cash awards for their services. The chief guest lauded university authorities for choosing the Indian Independence Day for felicitating unsung heroes in remembrance of the selfless service to humanity as part of the University Social Responsibility.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy on the occasion, said that valour and courage has to be recognised, only then will the younger generation understand the meaning of being selfless and patriotic towards the country.

VIT-AP University Registrar Dr CLV Sivakumar,Dr Anupama Namburu, Asst Director- Student welfare, family members of unsung heroes, faculty and staff were also present.