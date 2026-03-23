Amaravati will outclass Hyd in due course: Naidu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed that Amaravati, AP’s capital being built under his watch, will outclass Hyderabad in due course. He was addressing a gathering at the South Asia Learning Summit 2026 organised at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here on Sunday.

According to the Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh is now emerging as a leading destination for investments and is focusing on futuristic technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, drones, and electronics. Plans are underway to establish drone cities, electronics hubs, and promote green energy initiatives including green hydrogen and green ammonia.

Naidu, who has introduced technology to improve efficiency in service delivery across government departments in AP, said decisions taken in governance today will become history tomorrow. Reflecting on the past, Naidu said the slew of economic reforms introduced by former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao in 1991 paved the way for India’s transformation. “We seized that opportunity and worked towards transforming the then undivided Andhra Pradesh from an agriculture-based state into an industrial and knowledge-driven economy,” he observed.

The Chief Minister emphasised that promoting technology and investing in IT infrastructure led to the construction of Cyber Towers, which subsequently became a symbol of Hyderabad’s IT growth. “Global companies like Microsoft chose Hyderabad over other cities. Today, we are witnessing the results of those decisions taken three decades ago,” he said. Naidu highlighted that institutions like ISB and initiatives such as Genome Valley strengthened the ecosystem. Hyderabad played a key role in supplying vaccines to the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The Chief Minister said that when his government returned to power in 2024, (post bifurcation) Andhra Pradesh was in a weakened state. “The brand image was damaged and systems had collapsed. We have (since) taken progressive decisions focusing on welfare, development, and good governance,” he remarked.

Naidu also spoke about the use of AI in improving services at Tirumala, enhancing darshan efficiency by 15–20 per cent and the introduction of digital health records and AI-powered services for doctors and farmers.

Reaffirming his commitment to Amaravati, Naidu said the capital city is being rebuilt as a smart, sustainable “blue-green” city. He explained that land pooling was adopted due to the lack of large land parcels after bifurcation.

He also stressed the importance of completing the Polavaram project, mentioning that the progress achieved previously had been disrupted. “We will complete it soon to benefit multiple states,” he said.

Naidu reiterated that major companies are planning investments in Andhra Pradesh, including data centers in Visakhapatnam, which will strengthen the state’s digital ecosystem.

The Chief Minister outlined the “Vision 2047 – Swarna Andhra” roadmap, aiming at a sustained 15 per cent growth rate across agriculture, industry, and services. He encouraged youth to explore opportunities in food processing and entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the success of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, he said such initiatives have driven growth in infrastructure and power sectors.

Naidu concluded by stressing the importance of inclusive development. “We must move beyond charity and focus on empowering the poor. Giving back to society should become a responsibility for everyone,” he said.

At the summit, organisers showcased a video presentation on Hyderabad’s transformation into a global IT hub, detailing the development of HI-TEC City, Genome Valley, and the Financial District. The presentation also mentioned Andhra Pradesh’s ambition to become a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047 with a strong focus on emerging technologies like Quantum Valley and Artificial Intelligence.