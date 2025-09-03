Amaravati’s image to get boost with ‘Vijayawada Utsav’

Vijayawada: The State government is set to host the ‘Vijayawada Utsav’ with the aim of elevating the prestige of the state’s new capital, Amaravati. Health Minister and District In-charge Minister Y Satyakumar Yadav emphasised that a collective effort is needed to make the festival a success.

During a review meeting held at the Collector’s office, Minister Satyakumar Yadav, along with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivananth and other officials, discussed plans for the event. The minister stated that the festival will highlight the city’s spiritual, cultural, and tourism aspects on a national level, helping to pass on the state’s rich heritage to future generations. He stressed the importance of robust planning to ensure a smooth and successful event.

Given that the festival will coincide with the annual Dasara celebrations, which attract a large number of devotees from across the country, Minister Yadav directed officials to make all necessary arrangements to prevent traffic congestion and other inconveniences. This includes identifying alternative routes and ensuring strong security measures.

MP Kesineni Sivananth likened the ‘Vijayawada Utsav’ to the famous Mysore Dasara festival, noting that it will not only enhance the spiritual experience for devotees but also boost tourism. Collector Dr G Lakshmisha announced that a coordination committee will be formed to oversee the preparations. The meeting also included discussions on key arrangements such as establishing holding areas for crowds, providing clean drinking water and sanitation, installing CC cameras and drone surveillance, and setting up food courts. The officials also explored opportunities for heli tourism, water sports, and traditional art exhibitions.

Swachhandhra Corporation chairman K Pattabhiram, Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhara Babu, joint collector S Ilakkiya, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM and others participated.