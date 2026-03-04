Collectors must work in sync with people’s aspirations: Min

Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday directed District Collectors to function in accordance with the ideas and aspirations of the people’s government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The minister made the remarks when newly appointed District Collectors of Jogulamba Gadwala, Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla, Vikarabad, Medak, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Hanumakonda districts paid a courtesy call on him at the Secretariat.

Addressing the officials, Srinivas Reddy emphasised that decisions should be taken from a humane perspective so that they directly benefit the people. He said that over the past two years, the government under the leadership of the Chief Minister has launched several welfare schemes and development programmes aimed at improving the lives of the poor.

“It is the responsibility of the District Collectors to ensure that every eligible poor person receives the benefits of the welfare schemes introduced by the government,” he said.

The minister noted that District Collectors play a crucial role in taking forward welfare and development initiatives at the grassroots level. He urged them to understand both the priorities of the government and the needs of the people while discharging their duties.

Stating that serving as a District Collector is one of the most important phases in an IAS officer’s career, he said the field-level experience gained in the districts would be invaluable in the future. He advised the Collectors to remain connected with the people and gain a thorough understanding of local issues.

Srinivas Reddy stressed that governance must be people-centric and that district administrators should focus only on tasks that are beneficial to the public. He also called for coordinated efforts, stating that the administrative machinery should function as a team to effectively implement government schemes and ensure that welfare benefits reach all eligible beneficiaries.

The Minister reiterated that Collectors bear significant responsibility in executing programmes designed for the state’s development and the welfare of its citizens.