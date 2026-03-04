Endowments Dept’s Dharmavani clears 19 grievances on Day One

Hyderabad: The Dharmavani programme initiated by the Endowments Director M Hanumantha Rao has immediately resolved 19 out of 54 applications received on the first day.

After taking charge as the director of the Endowments Department, Hanumantha Rao initiated a programme called ‘Dharmavani’ to resolve the problems in the Telangana Endowments Department. On the first day of Dharmavani programme, the director gave a patient hearing on the issues related to the officials and priests, who came to register their grievances. According to the officials as many as 54 applications were received in the Dharmavanion Monday. Out of which, 19 applications were cleared immediately today.

Director Hanumantha Rao said that as part of the Dharmavani programme, the gratuity file of a retired priest, which had been pending for 11 months, was also cleared. Similarly, there were issues like seniority of the officials and promotion related queries. Officials said that the director enquired sought information from them and also checked the rule position before issuing the final orders.

Dharmavani was brought to resolve the problems in the Telangana Endowments Department.Anyone in the department can reach out to the director’s office every Monday from 10 am to get their problems resolved.

Employees, priests and others can meet the Director under this programme. Religious issues will be resolved immediately or within a maximum of one week. Pending matters at the department head office, DC, AC and EO offices, as well as issues related to work to be taken up or discontinued, will also be addressed and resolved.

Hanumantha Rao said that after the application is resolved, the office will provide information to the persons concerned.