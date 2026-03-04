  1. Home
YS Jagan to to visit Araku and Vizag today

  • Created On:  4 March 2026 10:18 AM IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will undertake visits to Alluri Seetharamaraju and Visakhapatnam districts today to attend wedding functions.

He will arrive at the Radhakrishna temple in Thangulguda village, Araku Valley, in Alluri Seetharamaraju district at 11.30 am to participate in the wedding of MLA Regam Matsyalingam’s son and offer his blessings to the newlyweds.

Later, Jagan will travel to Visakhapatnam at 1.30 pm, where he will visit the residence of former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh in Ranapratap Nagar to bless a recent wedded couple. He will then begin his return journey.

Tomorrow, Jagan will head to Proddatur in YSR Kadapa district, arriving at 11.30 am to attend the wedding reception of former MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy’s daughter. The event will conclude in the afternoon as he departs.

