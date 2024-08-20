Amarnath decries ‘alliance label’to YSRCP’s initiatives

Visakhapatnam: Former minister Gudivada Amarnath questioned how Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu can claim industries brought by the YSRCP during its rule as the ones brought by the alliance government.



Speaking at a media conference here on Monday, Amarnath said that the then YSRCP government allotted lands to establish industries in Sri City along with infrastructure. “The industries inaugurated by the Chief Minister in Sri City on Monday were not brought by the alliance government. Even as investments were made during the YSRCP’s rule, Naidu is affixing his government’s stickers on them,” he said.

The MoUs signed during the Global Investors Summit weregetting grounded in Andhra Pradesh, the former minister said, adding that the credit for the ones that are now getting grounded now would go to former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Further, the former minister suggested that the alliance leaders focus more on the development of the state rather than critcising Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party.

Airports and ports in Andhra Pradesh were developed during the YSRCP government and an action plan was readied to make Andhra Pradesh as air conditioner manufacturing hub, he recalled.

Criticising the alliance government, Amarnath said that Visakhapatnam’s brand image was damaged soon after the new government was formed in AP.

Expressing concern over the food poisoning issue that killed three children at a facility run by Aradhana Trust, Amarnath termed it as a sensitive issue and opined that efforts should be taken to ensure such incidents are notrepeated.